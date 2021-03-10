New Rose City bakery inches towards opening

OPENING UP: Plans for the Rose City Shoppingworld bakery have remained hush hush.

Rose City Shoppingworld is set to welcome another bakery, 18 months after the closure of the previous one.

The spot, beside Pickle and Must and Rose City Fruits, was placed under wraps about a month ago.

In September 2019, the residing Country Bourne Bakery closed down after opening in December 2018.

At the time, centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said an ideal new tenant would be a locally-owned bakery to suit the centre’s “fresh food precinct”.

“We’re definitely keen to incorporate another bakery in there, but the problem with being in a regional area is it isn’t always as easy it seems to find a new tenant,” she said.

“We’re going to do our best to try to bring in new and local operators, which is our other focus with this.”

Ms de Lissa this week said the centre was still formalising details and there was no confirmed opening date.

A nearby store owner also said they had little intel despite the flurry of customer questioning.

According to him, there had been no obvious construction movement in and out of the store since the barricade was put up, but he believed the set-up would stay similar.

No positions have yet been advertised for the store.

It’s not the first time the site’s bakery plans have been a mystery to shoppers.

In 2018, Rose City residents scratched their heads when the Bread Factory shut up shop on Friday, just three months after opening.

Prior to that, Rose City Shoppingworld housed Brumby’s Bakery in a different location before its sudden closure in 2015.