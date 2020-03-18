Menu
SAFETY: New authority will be up and running from July 1.
New safety authority to 'champion' for QLD miners

Melanie Whiting
17th Mar 2020 1:28 PM
QUEENSLAND'S 66,000 resources workers will have their own health and safety authority after Parliament supported the move today.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the state's resources workers could now rely on a dedicated organisation to keep them safe at work.

"The new Resources Safety and Health Queensland will be 100 per cent focused on workers," he said.

"It will be totally separate from the government's broader function of growing and facilitating mining and exploration projects and the resources sector as a whole."

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham.
The new authority's role will be to regulate the safety and health of the state's minerals, coal, petroleum and gas, quarry, small scale mining and explosives workers.

It will comprise almost 90 inspectors and Queensland's world-leading Safety in Mines Testing and Research Station, Simtars, and the Coal Mine Workers' Health Scheme.

The chief executive officer will report directly to the minister and be required to have a professional qualification relevant to the resources industry and professional experience in the resources sector.

The new authority will be up and running from July 1.

