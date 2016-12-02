New school sexual education plan to target STIs

A SEX education program designed to slow-down the spread of sexually-transmitted illnesses in Queensland could be expanded in a five-year plan pushed by the government.

The $5.2 million rejig of the program emphasises the need to improve education and support given to young people in relation to sex.

The Sexual Health Strategy lists fighting the spread of STIs as a priority.

It would teach students from Prep to Year 10 about "optimal sexual and reproductive health, minimise harm, reduce stigma and discrimination and highlight the importance of respectful relationships and violence prevention".



The new five-year sexual education plan.

The program also moves beyond the mechanics of intercourse and pregnancy.

"Sexual health incorporates sexual development and reproductive health, as well as the ability to develop and maintain meaningful interpersonal relationships; appreciate one's body; interact with both genders in respectful and appropriate ways; and express affection, love, and intimacy in ways consistent with one's own values," the report states.

"Sexuality means more than the physical act- it encompasses psychological, biological and social aspects, and is influenced by individual values and attitudes."

Queensland is one of few states where sexual education wasn't provided by all schools.

Principals in Queensland have the option to opt-out, whereas in other states the decision falls to individual families.

Education Minister Kate Jones said there would be a parliamentary inquiry would examine sex education.

Read the Queensland Sexual Health Strategy 2016-2021 here.