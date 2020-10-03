New SDRC plans to keep rural residents connected

A NEW proposal from Southern Downs Regional Council hopes to put residents in closer contact with their local representatives than ever before.

In an effort to reach out to the more rural and remote areas of the region, councillors could soon be allocated to one of five “precincts” to become a centralised point of contact for residents.

The SDRC’s “Shaping Southern Downs” document states Warwick and its surrounds would constitute the “centre” precinct, with Allora to the north, Maryvale and Killarney to the east, Pratten and Leyburn in the west, and the Granite Belt area the south.

According to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, the proposal could help unite a widespread region, though it was yet to be formalised by the council.

“The question is whether councillors would like to be allocated to a precinct and become a ‘quasi-divisional’ councillor,” Cr Pennisi said.

“It could be we rotate through, because we are councillors for the whole region, and people have the right to meet their councillors and have those conversations.

“We’ll engage with the communities in those particular areas, and ask them to come and do their presentations, or share in some of the discussions the council is having in relation to that area.”

SDRC indicated the discussion would reach a council workshop next week, with its potential formalisation at a later general meeting.

The Mayor said he, councillors, and new CEO David Burges could also be looking to undertake their own circuit through the regions in the near future.

“ (Mr Burges) and myself have also booked out a few days to go through the region, meet the industry and a few of the industry bodies, and discuss some issues that are bubbling out there,” he said.

“The CEO is very keen to meet the industry, and I’m very keen to make those introductions.”

