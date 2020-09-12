New servo to bolster Warwick as a transport hub

GASSED UP: New service station plans could help boost jobs in the building sector. .

GASSED UP: New service station plans could help boost jobs in the building sector. .

WARWICK could soon find itself home to another service station, as work inches the new Rose City development.

The servo application, approved by council this week, proposed a petrol station, coffee shop and workshop to be built on the vacant 9 Alexandra Dr spot.

A second stage of development would involve constructing a 550m2 showroom and workshop, anticipated to be related to automotive products.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said while still waiting on official confirmation, the construction would be a boom for the local building sector.

Development application for service station on Alexandra St in Warwick

“It will generate jobs during construction and any jobs now are fantastic,” he said.

“I’m blown away in the confidence in the region. I have got a list 6–7 new business only recently commenced and I welcome them, and their confidence under difficult circumstances.”

Development application for service station on Alexandra St in Warwick

Cr Pennisi also noted approvals were made based on an application’s details, not economic need.

“We can’t control what business wants to set up here, and say ‘hey, we’ve got too many servos’,” he said.

“If another food shop came to town, another car dealer, that’s a decision for the applicant. We only assess against the planning application.”

The land, located between Jackie Howe Park and the Rose City Motel, has remained unused since the previous service station was demolished.

Applicant CivTech were reached for comment but declined to comment.

It is not yet known when development will begin.