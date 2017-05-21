New social car club for Rose City

HERE'S some great news for passionate Warwick car enthusiasts.

A brand new car club has just started up and all are welcome.

All they ask is you bring a passion for cars.

Rob Laney is one of the men behind the new club.

"It's called the Warwick Cruze Inn Club,” he said.

"We'll be meeting every third Sunday of the month in the Harvey Norman centre carpark from 2.30pm.

Dave Hemsworth and his classic hotrod. Jonno Colfs

"All are welcome, it's only a gold coin donation to come along and the money goes towards LifeFlight and supporting things like the Pontiac Nationals, Jumper and Jazz in July and the Chevrolet Nationals later in the year.”

Mr Laney said it didn't matter what type of car you have.

"Modern, classic, vintage, modified, original, it doesn't matter - as long as you love cars or bikes.”

The next meeting of the Warwick Cruze Inn Club will be held in the carpark on Sunday, June 18.

Head along and meet some car lovers.