New space unlocks innovation

VAST POTENTIAL: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is excited to secure a new space for the gallery.

FIVE months since the Warwick Visitor Information shifted to the Town Hall, the space could soon have a new tenant.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the gallery could take over the adjacent rooms, and the expansion held a lot of potential to push the boundaries.

"We are quite small as we are and our proposal to council was about creating an additional exhibition space,” Ms Devine said.

"It would mean we could hold two exhibits at once and I would love for our first exhibition to be in a retrospective show of all the tree jumpers we've had in previous years, in time for Jumpers and Jazz.

"We're still waiting on exact confirmation - I still don't have access to the rooms - but it's very positive.”

Ms Devine said she will be looking at every budget option to bring innovative additions to life and engage more young people.

"We would also love to do something with technology,” she said.

"Like in Cleveland in Ohio they have a gallery with a large scale sketching wall.

"We'd love to have something like that or even iPads for people to draw with.”

Ms Devine said taking over the new space would be another great change at the gallery this year.

"We no longer open at all on Sundays but have expanded our opening to be open the whole day Saturday,” she said.

"That has been with the aim to do something during the afternoon, whether that's live music or demonstrations, as it is a lovely space.

"That's been a big part of getting this new space - the council has wanted to see us being innovative and engaging young people in particular.”