21°
News

New space unlocks innovation

Sophie Lester
| 18th May 2017 9:45 AM
VAST POTENTIAL: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is excited to secure a new space for the gallery.
VAST POTENTIAL: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is excited to secure a new space for the gallery. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIVE months since the Warwick Visitor Information shifted to the Town Hall, the space could soon have a new tenant.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the gallery could take over the adjacent rooms, and the expansion held a lot of potential to push the boundaries.

"We are quite small as we are and our proposal to council was about creating an additional exhibition space,” Ms Devine said.

"It would mean we could hold two exhibits at once and I would love for our first exhibition to be in a retrospective show of all the tree jumpers we've had in previous years, in time for Jumpers and Jazz.

"We're still waiting on exact confirmation - I still don't have access to the rooms - but it's very positive.”

Ms Devine said she will be looking at every budget option to bring innovative additions to life and engage more young people.

"We would also love to do something with technology,” she said.

"Like in Cleveland in Ohio they have a gallery with a large scale sketching wall.

"We'd love to have something like that or even iPads for people to draw with.”

Ms Devine said taking over the new space would be another great change at the gallery this year.

"We no longer open at all on Sundays but have expanded our opening to be open the whole day Saturday,” she said.

"That has been with the aim to do something during the afternoon, whether that's live music or demonstrations, as it is a lovely space.

"That's been a big part of getting this new space - the council has wanted to see us being innovative and engaging young people in particular.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  art southern downs regional council technology tourism warwick art gallery

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench east coast today and tomorrow as the extreme low heads south.

Creativity flows for Warwick festivities

HAPPY YARNERS: Jumpers and Jazz Festival yarnbombing volunteers Jenny Eldridge and Kathryn Barnes crafting knitted creations for the July event.

What's on the way for J&J

New space unlocks innovation

VAST POTENTIAL: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is excited to secure a new space for the gallery.

Warwick Art Gallery secures additional area

Boost for psychology services in the bush

David Littleproud pushed for teleconference mental health services for rural residents.

Teleconferencing gives greater options to rural residents

Local Partners

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

Kindy open day on Saturday designed for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours

Creativity flows for Warwick festivities

HAPPY YARNERS: Jumpers and Jazz Festival yarnbombing volunteers Jenny Eldridge and Kathryn Barnes crafting knitted creations for the July event.

What's on the way for J&J

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Eighty Dragons set to turn up at Collegians reunion

PAST STARS: Past players Ted Bunch, Lindsay Madsen and Ian Lucas at the Collegians U18 1965-1966 reunion in 2015.

Broncos pair will join in Collegians celebrations

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Owner wants offers...

OWNER WANTS OFFERS OVER $225,000 ... Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block house on 2821 m...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 410,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Country Residence

6 Glengallan Street, Hendon 4362

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Built 7 years ago is this air conditioned 3 bedroom hardiplank home on 1922 m at Hendon with 5,000 gallons of rain water tanks. Full length windows and doors have...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!