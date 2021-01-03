NEW START: Development under way on Warwick CBD servo

NEW SITE: Three homes have now been removed to make way for the service station and fast food outlet complex. Picture: Jessica Paul

WARWICK'S 2021 development boom is off to a flying start with construction now under way on a new service station and fast food outlet in the town CBD.

Developers V and K Business Holding's original application for the 2304 m2 complex at the corner of Albion and Percy Sts was approved by SDRC on June 27, 2019.

The 200m2 fuel station will have six petrol bowsers and 15 parking spaces once completed, with the fast food restaurant to provide both drive-through and outdoor dining facilities.

A driveway from Albion St will be entry-only, with another entry/exit driveway and drive-through exit point on Percy St.

The three pre-existing homes on the corner block, which were occupied at the time the development application was lodged, have now been removed to make way for the new site.

Layout plans for new service station and fast food restaurant at corner of Albion and Percy Sts.

The service station was approved under several conditions, including acoustic fencing to minimise noise disturbance and no damage to the trees and landscaping on Percy St.

Brisbane building company CWD Group lodged an operational works application with SDRC on December 17 for a permit to begin earthworks, roadworks, and stormwater and sewerage upgrades.

At the time of the development's approval, a spokesman for the developers told the Daily News the site's location and surrounding businesses made it a "high-potential" development.

Neither the service station nor fast food franchise set to join the proposed site has been confirmed at this stage.

Developers are yet to reveal a timeline for the project.

