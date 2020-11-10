NEW START: Historic event returns to Allman Park

Dayl March rides BG Three at Allman Park. Harness racing will return to Warwick for the first time in almost 50 years next month.Photo Michael Cormack / Warwick Daily News

WARWICK’S horse racing fans will see a blockbuster end to the year, with the confirmation of a holiday classic and the revival of an old favourite this week.

Hundreds of punters and patrons are expected to flock to the reinstated Darling Downs Harness Racing Club’s Warwick Pacing Cup on December 6.

For Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant, the booming success of October’s Warwick Credit Union Cup Day gave the body the confidence to refresh the event.

“We haven’t had it in the last couple of years, but we’ve decided to bring it back and see how we go,” Grant said.

“Everybody seemed to come out and have a great day on Cup Day, and we hope they’ll turn out in droves for the Pacing Cup.

“So long as everybody behaves, does the right thing, and stays socially distant, we can continue to put these days on for the community – it’s a win-win for everyone.”

The Turf Club has also locked in the annual family favourite Boxing Day Races, which brings out Warwick residents in their thousands for one last festive celebration.

RACES FOR ALL AGES: Sophie Williams, Laura Worboys, Marty Worboys, Tommy Worboys, Bayley Williams and Cooper Williams enjoy the 2019 Warwick Turf Club Boxing Day races.

Being one of only a few TAB-accredited events in Queensland on the day, Grant said patrons could expect an exceptionally high caliber of trainers and horses to compete.

“Everyone’s home for the Christmas break, so it’s traditionally a great chance for people to catch up with their family and friends for a social day out,” he said.

“Last year it was beach-party-themed, and if we can put on some rides and attractions for the kids we will, but that’s for us to work through with Queensland Health and our Covid-safe plan.

“We can sort of see the light at the end of the tunnel at this stage, and we’re working our way through to the other side with these kinds of events.”

All attendees will need to pre-book, though ticket details are yet to be released.

