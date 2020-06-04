New station OIC ready to tackle top job

IN IT TOGETHER: LASN Chairman Peter Stewart, with paramedics Mike Arazie, OIC Wayne Kirk and Kerrin Delaney at Warwick Ambulance Station.

A NEW face has been welcomed to Warwick Ambulance Station, as a new officer in charge was appointed to the regional branch.

Appointed on January 6, Wayne Kirk has called the Rose City home for five months – a move which he has found to be rewarding so far.

“When you work in the big smoke, it’s a different world because there is a lot more things you can do,” he said.

“When you come out to places like this, you have to get used to it.

“Not everyone is suited for it. A lot of people do come and do term transfers and they go.

“I’m very lucky to be here and very privileged.”

Mr Kirk has worked for Queensland Ambulance Service for 24 years and brings a wealth of regional and metropolitan experience to the region.

“I’ve come from Ipswich, but I’ve worked in Boonah and Rosewood too,” he said.

“It’s the best job in the world and it has gone so fast. I often sit and thing where have all the years gone.

“But it’s a job where you look forward to coming to work everyday – so it’s been good.”

Now overseeing Warwick’s 21 paramedics and six first responders, the job has had its quieter days due to coronavirus, however, has begun picking back up, according to Mr Kirk.

“Since everything has happened, our workload has decreased – not just here but right across the state really,” he said.

“We’re starting to get a lot more medical work. But it’s slowly starting to pick up.

“It can be a busy place. Night shifts can be very busy here – sometimes I think we have a few more nocturnal people in Warwick.

“But sometimes you can have bigger days than nights.”

No two jobs are the same for regional paramedics, with officers attending jobs in retirement villages, family homes, highway work and medical treatments.

With the ability and need to work closely with other first responders throughout the region, Mr Kirk has enjoyed getting to know firefighters and police officers on the Southern Downs.

“The other day we had a job where we had to work with the fireys to extricate a person who was 30 or 40 feet down this embankment, after he’d injured himself,” he said.

“They’re the good jobs because we get on so well with the fireys and police.

“It’s much easier when you know them too … You just rock up and everyone has a level they work at.”

While its still early days, Mr Kirk said he has no plans on moving quickly, and doesn’t want to become part of the “revolving door” of OIC’s leaving the town.

“The first six months for me, is really just getting established because even though the ambulance is one service across Queensland, each LASN does things a little differently,” he said.

“So, you just have to understand how they do business and that’s my first six months.”