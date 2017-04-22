New store slicing up some local history

CARVING UP NEW SPACES: Butchers Peter Wright and Paul Carey are reopening Rose City Premium Meats today in Rose City Shoppingworld.

MEAT lovers rejoice - butchers Peter Wright and Paul Carey are ready to reopen in their new look store.

Rose City Premium Meats will start trading this morning in the newly renovated shopfront at Rose City Shoppingworld, after shutting up shop at the old Carey Bros space just before Easter.

Mr Wright said they were excited to reveal the new fitout next to Rose City Jewellers.

"We'll have a much bigger variety as it's a much bigger space,” he said.

"We'll have all our deli and salad ranges down the right end of the front counter display and have our layout similar to before so our regular customers can find things easily.”

Mr Carey said a new in-house smoker and display fridge were some of the great new features of the store, but photo displays gave a nod to the store's rich history in Warwick.

"The fridge we had seen at a butcher in Brisbane and liked how it allows us to hang items like ham in that more traditional style, so that's what we've tried to recreate,” he said.

"The first photo is of my great-grandfather and his brother, Charlie and John Carey, who started Carey Bros; the second is Peter's great-grandfather Patrick O'Grady who had Ahern and O'Grady Butcher in King St, and the last one is a shot of the NAB building not far from where we are now from 1908.”