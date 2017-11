MAKEOVER: The Reject Shop will reopen on Thursday in a much bigger store.

MAKEOVER: The Reject Shop will reopen on Thursday in a much bigger store. Sophie Lester

A ROSE City favourite has been given a makeover, with the grand reveal to the community set to take place this week.

The Reject Shop closed its doors yesterday afternoon and will reopen on Thursday in a new, much bigger spot.

Situated directly opposite its existing location, the expanded store is sure to give shoppers a more spacious experience just in time for Christmas.