New stores moving in as Rose City turns 20

MARKING A MILESTONE: Big W staff member Deb Bradfield looks back on 20 years of Rose City Shoppingworld, as the next chapter of the centre redevelopment unfolds.

MARKING A MILESTONE: Big W staff member Deb Bradfield looks back on 20 years of Rose City Shoppingworld, as the next chapter of the centre redevelopment unfolds. Sophie Lester

AFTER 20 years of the Rose City Shoppingworld, the future of the centre is looking bright.

At least two new stores are set to open by the end October as part of the $40million redevelopment by McConaghy Group.

Rose City Fruits is set to open its doors next to Rose City Premium Meats, part of a plan to bring a "fresh food zone” to the new-look shopping centre.

Owner Justin van Twest said after more than 12 months of the store being in the works, he looked forward to seeing the fruits of his labours paying off.

"My wife, Lauren, and I have just had our first baby, Cooper, who's one month old,” Mr van Twest said.

"She's from Boonah so her family's not too far from Warwick and I was born into fruit shops with my grandparents, uncle and father all owning shops in Melbourne.

"I also used to come to Warwick quite a lot to race at Morgan Park and we'd heard there was no fruit shop in the shopping centre and thought it might be something the locals needed and we wanted to bring something new.

"It's been a long, slow process but we've picked up our uniforms. The fit out is starting on Monday and we're hoping to be in by the end of October.”

Mr van Twest said Rose City Fruits was always the intended name of the store.

"It just ties in really nicely with the centre and the butcher next door,” he said.

"We want to support the local community as much as we can, because we need their support, so sourcing local produce is a priority.

"We're still in the process of getting others products, but we've got 4Real Milk from the Scenic Rim and Entice with Spice herbs and spices from Toowoomba on board.”

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said a bakery was also likely to open but she could not confirm where the store would be located in the centre.

Mrs de Lissa said at least five specialty stores were set to open in the new mall, including sunglasses retailer Bright Eyes.

A spokeswoman for the brand confirmed the store was scheduled to open by October 18.

"We're excited to have them on board as they sell more than just sunnies and will have some accessories as well,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"They will be in the mall opposite Lowes and the Reject Store will move over to the new mall area. The fit out for their new space should be about six weeks.”