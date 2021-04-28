Menu
The latest Warwick street art piece, completed by Sunshine Coast artist Claire Matthews, known as Fuzeillar.
New street art unveiled in Warwick CBD

28th Apr 2021 6:00 AM
Another blank brick wall in Warwick’s CBD has been transformed into a captivating piece of street art.

Sunshine Coast artist Claire Matthews, known as Fuzeillar, spent April 23 to 25 painting the exterior rear wall at the Warwick Credit Union lending centre.

This was to be the final piece in the Warwick Laneway Power and Public Art project, which received $50,000 funding under the Queensland Goevrnment’s 2019-21 W4Q program.

The project has previously funded street art on the Warwick Cinema and former Warwick State Emergency Services buildings, as well as upgrades to the external power supply at the Warwick Town Hall, which will benefit future laneway events.

Art enthusiasts can head down to the carpark near the Warwick Town Hall to see the completed piece.

Southern Downs Regional Council thanked businessman Graeme Collins and the Warwick Credit Union for their support of this project.

        News Scott Morrison has held firm on hotel quarantine system, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk again sought support for a 1000-bed quarantine camp near Toowoomba. 

        Health QLD hospital workers leave balances blow out amid COVID

        News Drivers are urged to expect wait times at the crash-prone intersection.

        News What the next budget review could mean for you, plans for long-term water security...