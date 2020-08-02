Menu
Darling Downs Health confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Toowoomba.
New Toowoomba COVID-19 case confirmed

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Aug 2020 12:40 PM
DARLING Downs Health has confirmed an active COVID-19 case in Toowoomba. 

The confirmed case is a returned international traveller and is in quarantine.

It is understood the patient travelled on a flight from Sydney to Maroochydore on July 31. 

Contract tracing is under way. 

"Our confirmed case is quarantining at home and is doing the right thing to keep us all safe," DDH said in a statement.

"The recently returned traveller from overseas flew to Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday with Jetstar.

"The man in his 20s is a consular official which means he is exempt from hotel quarantine.

"This is one of a very small number of nationally agreed exemptions which means consulate staff are able to on-travel to their home and home quarantine.

"The flight JQ790 to Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday 31 July 2020 will be contact traced by Queensland Health.

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should phone 13 HEALTH.

Click here for contact tracing details. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

