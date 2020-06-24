New tourism campaign to showcase Warwick’s unique offerings

WELCOME TO WARWICK: Chamber of Commerce President Tracy Dobie is proud to showcase the unique business delight of the Rose City.

SOUTH east Queenslanders make up 90 per-cent of Warwick tourism, and a new statewide commerce initiative is ensuring those numbers have the chance to flourish.

Local As Queensland, launched this week, is a statewide tourism platform created in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Queensland (CCIQ) and almost 40 chambers.

According to Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie, coming on-board was an easy choice to make.

"It's really important to acknowledge the more we work to together to attract tourism, the more money we can bring into towns," she said.

"Of course as separate chambers we're in competition to get people to visit the Darling Downs, to visit Warwick, but to point out Queensland as a destination means we can give individual business more of a chance to compete themselves to get people through their doors."

While Mrs Dobie said Warwick had been lucky avoid an economic downturn on the scale of major cities, many local businesses were still in desperate need of that tourist dollar.

"There will be some businesses that will not get through this," she said.

"It comes on the back of the worst drought we've ever encountered and a water shortage, as well a changing retail world.

"Traditional retail is drying up and when people were unable to shop in store, there's been more buying online and that will affect the retail sector.

"For many, the next challenge is also how they bounce back when government support ends. We're trying to get the money behind them to get them past when government investment dries up."

According to Mrs Dobie, that meant a Chamber of Commerce focus on ensuring businesses met expectations as well as advertising the five unique H's Warwick had to offer - history, heritage, harvest, horsepower, and happenings.

"We have lots of events and not just big events like Jumpers and Jazz and Rodeo but things we don't even market that we should to attract visitors," she said.

"Warwick has something on every single day because of those 5 H's.

"We know Warwick is an ideal day-trip spot but we want visitors to spend money, go home and come back, and to tell their friends to come too."

With local council and tourism agencies launching their own post-coronavirus campaigns, Mrs Dobie said Local As Queensland wasn't about overshadowing other advertising but rather broadening the target market.

"Council has a tourism campaign, as does Southern Country Queensland. This is another avenue to market," she said.

"It is a small investment which gives an enormous benefit by letting other residents of Queensland see us.

"We are using every means available to get Warwick out there."

To check out the campaign, head to www.localasqld.com.au