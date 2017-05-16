New tourism guide unveiled in Rose City

WELCOME: Councillors Rod Kelly, Yve Stocks and Mayor Tracy Dobie and Town Crier Bob Townshend launch the new guide.

THE diversity of the Southern Downs is at the heart of a new visitor guide and website for tourists.

Without paid advertising, the guide features operators details, maps and attractions from around the region.

Southern Downs Regional Council launched the guide produced by its Economic Development and Tourism Unit, established last July.

Tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said the promotion of tourism and events represented a huge economic opportunity for the region.

"Tourism is a fiercely competitive market that presents great potential for the Southern Downs,” Cr Kelly said.

"We should be and are proud of our potential of what our region has to offer, whether that's food and wine, heritage buildings and attractions or beautiful scenery.

"It's great we have the guide to continue to promote our region.”

Though produced by the council, Mayor Tracy Dobie said the guide belonged to the community.

"We have one of the most diverse regions in the country and it's worth sharing with tourists,” Cr Dobie said.

"This is the community's region - council may have produced them but the guide and website is yours.

"We encourage everyone to proudly share what our wonderful region has to offer, as well as what's on offer in surrounding regions like Tenterfield and the Scenic Rim.

"Tourists don't look at council area borders, they look at the whole of the district has to offer travelling through.”

The council also launched the guide and website in Stanthorpe last night.

For more information, go to southerndowns andgranitebelt.com.au