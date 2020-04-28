Tower construction connects rural residents

DROP US A LINE: Andrew O’Dea was delighted to hear about reception improvements to be made in Elbow Valley.

POOR and patchy reception may become an annoyance of the past after telecommunications towers are installed this year at Elbow Valley and The Falls.

The announcement of two new towers was announced by Member for Maranoa David Littleproud as part of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

"Whether you're visiting, living nearby or out in the paddock, mobile signal will be a game changer in the Elbow Valley and The Falls areas," Mr Littleproud said.

Elbow Valley farmer Andrew O'Dea was delighted to hear the news after years of battling to get a bar of reception on his property.

"The internet and reception are a pretty critical thing these days, particularly now," he said.

"If you haven't got it you feel more isolated than usual.

"We depend on (good reception) for business, livelihood and contact with others."

Mr O'Dea said poor connectivity was also a safety issue.

"If you're down the back paddock and something happens you don't have a way of contacting anyone for help," he said.

"If there's a fire you have to get to the top of the hill to get reception."

Warwick SES Controller John Newley said improvements to phone reception to The Falls will be wonderful for emergency responders.

"It's going to be good for services and tourists alike," he said.

"We responded to an injured walker out there a few months ago who made that initial call, reception issues can be difficult if the responder tries to call them back to for more information."

The works are expected to be rolled out in the coming months and activated by the end of the year.

"Breaks in our communications hinder emergency services, tourism and business - that's why this program is so important for Maranoa and why I've been advocating so hard on this issue," Mr Littleproud said.