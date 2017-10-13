New trail, cabins set to boost Main Range ecotourism appeal

PLANS for a six-day trek through Main Range National Park are coming to fruition with an open day for the project scheduled tomorrow.

The 53km Scenic Rim Trail could be opened in time for the 2018 hiking season, subject to final approvals by Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg.

Backed by Queensland tourism leaders Graham 'Skroo' Turner and Jude Turner, the project has already progressed through the expression of interest stage with the Queensland Government and obtained necessary local council approvals.

Mr Frydenberg will make the final review under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

Mrs Turner said they were passionate about providing world-class leisure and adventure experiences that connected guests with the natural wonders and heritage of the Australian outdoors.

"We are motivated by sharing south-east Queensland's great beauty spots and our love of nature with others, in a responsible and respectful manner,” she said.

"We want more people to visit and enjoy Queensland's National Parks so that they become more appreciated and people can share our passion about conserving these areas for all to enjoy.”

A sketch of the ampitheatre of the wilderness ecocamp. Contributed

The Turner family has pushed for the opening of the trail that has the potential to boost Queensland's ecotourism credentials and bring employment and economic benefits to the surrounding areas.

The trail will include around 23km of existing paths along with new bushwalking track from Thornton View Trailhead to Spicer's Canopy Eco-camp, linking the national park with the Turners' nature refuges.

The project includes two new eco-camps for private commercial use, designed with a low environmental footprint and to be built using low-impact construction techniques.

Brisbane building firm Arkistruct has been selected to build the pre-fabricated eco cabins, while local construction firms from Warwick will be engaged to erect the eco cabins.

Public parking and amenities upgrades at the trailhead, and two new public access remote camps adjacent to the trail will also be built during the project.

Staff from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Scenic Rim Trail will be on hand at the Cunningham's Gap car park from 9am until 3pm tomorrow with maps and detailed planning documents.

For more details of the project including the response to Department of Environment and Energy's information request, go to scenicrimtrail.com/6-day-walk/