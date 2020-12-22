New twist in Pink’s horror year

Pink shared a photo of herself from the hospital on Sunday, revealing she had fractured her ankle.

In the selfie, the singer is wearing a mask and giving a thumbs up.

"As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year," she began the post. She then went on to recall the various other injuries and illnesses she had this year.

"Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle," she wrote.

"Later tonight I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it's not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Her celebrity friends, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, shared their concerns.

"You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute. Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X," Garner commented.

Witherspoon shared: "Oh babe !! I'm so sorry … I hope you heal quickly."

In April, the singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, discussed her "roller coaster" experience with COVID-19 after she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive.

"It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie," admitted the 41-year-old. "In the beginning, all we were hearing was 'If you're young, this is 65 and older, our kids are fine.' I'm hoping we are out of the woods, but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens."

