SERVING SOMETHING NEW: Katie Dennis from Katie' Cocktails and Cafe was inspired by all of the ‘cool things’ she saw while working at five star resorts overseas.
SERVING SOMETHING NEW: Katie Dennis from Katie' Cocktails and Cafe was inspired by all of the 'cool things' she saw while working at five star resorts overseas.
Business

New venture brings US cocktail culture to Southern Downs

Bianca Hrovat
6th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
FROM five-star resorts in North America, to the quiet streets of a small Southern Downs town, young entrepreneur Katie Dennis has taken her extensive hospitality experience and used it to create a fresh and exciting new venture.

Katie's Cocktail Cafe is a charming mobile caravan which has been renovated to offer a specialised cocktail and cafe experience for private parties and weddings across the region.

READ MORE: Top 5 business openings to anticipate on the Southern Downs

The caravan had long been a dream of Katie's, but it wasn't until the coronavirus restrictions affected her job at the Gold Coast Marriott that she could commit to the six-month renovation project.

"If anything, (the restrictions) were an excuse to move back home to Allora," Katie said.

"This is just home for me, I love living here and I wanted to bring back some of those cool things I saw overseas.

"Allora doesn't have anything like this, and I felt like it was missing out."

Katie's Cocktail Cafe caravan is available for all sorts of private functions.
Katie's Cocktail Cafe caravan is available for all sorts of private functions.

The renovations were "an adventure" for Katie, who had no building experience and relied heavily on both her family and her community for support.

"Everyone came together to create this thing, and it just showed how awesome it is to be part of a small town," she said.

The labour of love is already paying off - numerous requests have been flooding in since the business announced its opening at the weekend.

"I cannot believe the amount of support and interest," Katie said. 

"I have been run off my feet with inquiries and I already have my first booking.

"Allora is ready for this, there are so many people that are excited about it."

Katie's Cocktail and Cafe is BYO and services anywhere within an 100km radius of Allora without a travel fee as Katie was determined to make the service accessible to all.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Facebook page or email katiescocktailcafe@gmail.com.

Katie' Cocktails and Cafe was created with the help of both Katie’s family and the Allora community.
Katie' Cocktails and Cafe was created with the help of both Katie's family and the Allora community.
