New video to promote spring tourism on the Downs

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has moved to counter a traditional decline in tourist visitors to the region over the spring months with the release of a new tourism video.

The theme of the video, released last week, is twofold: to discover the food and wine experiences of the region, and to enjoy the unique, pristine outdoor experiences in spring.

You can watch the new video here:

The theme was decided directly from the feedback from a tourism forum held on July 18.

The target market for this campaign is the following demographics: single income adults without kids and double income adults without kids.

This market segment is targeted particularly because they have a high disposable income and are seeking outstanding experiences, such as the ones shown in the video.

Southern Downs Regional Mayor Tracy Dobie said that the team who put the video together should be congratulated.

"The video is exceptional because it shows the whole region in the best light possible," Cr Dobie said.

"It demonstrates the council's commitment to tourism and to regional promotion.

"Our region is portrayed in this video beautifully due to the professionalism and quality of the production."

The video will be rolled out over a number of social media channels in the next 6 - 8 weeks.