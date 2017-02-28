New Warwick Art Gallery exhibition set to shock and thrill

BARE ALL: The naked truth is on display at the Warwick Art Gallery from Friday.

THE Warwick Art Gallery is preparing to bare it all with a risque new exhibition when it opens this weekend.

The exhibition, No Human Being is Illegal (in all our glory), features 20 life-size stylised nudes and comes to Warwick after a two-year wait

Art Gallery director Karina Devine said this was something Warwick had never seen before.

"There's a lot of full-frontal nudity and that might shock some people, but overall the message is profound and over-riding,” she said.

Each of the collaged works portrays an intimate insight into not only the lives of each subject but also contemporary Australia, removing barriers for the viewer such as language, race, sexuality, gender, culture and religion.

Ms Devine said the exhibition served to remind everyone of a basic message. "The message behind the works is so powerful, but so simple,” she said. "StrPip us down and all human beings are the same underneath.

"We are who we are.

"Religion, culture, race, colour, gender - it doesn't matter.”

Ms Devine said the exhibition first caught her eye two years ago.

"Right back then I put the proposal in front of our management committee and they voted overwhelmingly in favour of bringing it to Warwick.

"I was so proud they had the vision and saw the value in the artwork and the message behind it.

"The artist, Deborah Kelly, will actually be here for the opening, which is fantastic and she will also take a free tour of the exhibition for anyone interested on Saturday morning at 10am.”

Ms Devine said invites to the opening would be for art gallery members only.

"This is the perfect time to become a member of Warwick Art Gallery Incorporated for an annual fee of just $35,” she said.

"We will also have live music at the event by Phil Vellacott.”

Ms Devine said she was excited to see the public's reaction to the exhibition.

"We're prepared for the fact that not everyone will love it,” she said.

"And we welcome all feedback, it helps us a great deal. But I think Warwick is ready for this.”

The exhibit is part of a regional tour to galleries and cultural centres across Australia.

Works in the collection were originally created by teams of public participants over the course of many months for the Sydney's 19th Biennial in 2014.

Warwick now has the opportunity to see this community project following a successful first outing at the Murray Art Museum in Albury.

The Rose City is only one of two Queensland venues hosting the exhibition, comprising 20 life-sized photographic portraits realised through ongoing discussion, exchange and art making between the artist, the subjects and the contributors.

The collaboration centres upon nude photographic portraits that were collaged over time as workshop participants added layers of archival and contemporary imagery specific to the subjects' interests, attributes and vision.

Each of the 20 large-scale portrait works, measuring 2.1 x 1.12m, is made from a pigment ink print on Hahnemuhle papers bonded to aluminium, with collage from books, found materials, glue and UV protective varnishes.

Warwick Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and on weekends from 10am to 1pm and at other times by arrangement.

To make an inquiry, phone 46610434 or for more information, go to warwickartgallery.com.au

No Human Being Is Illegal is a MAMA exhibition toured by Museums and Galleries of NSW.