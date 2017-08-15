27°
Massive Warwick development gets green light

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Aug 2017 11:40 AM
Construction of the new Bunnings Warehouse in Warwick will start soon.
Construction of the new Bunnings Warehouse in Warwick will start soon.

AN OBJECTION to the proposed new Bunnings Warehouse development in Canning St, Warwick has this week been discontinued.

The objection, which was originally lodged by a group of concerned businesspeople, was spearheaded by realtor Helen Harm and had been working to reach various agreements with the hardware giant.

With no objections and the proper approvals in place, the development now has the green light to proceed.

Mayor Dobie said she looked forward to works commencing in the near future.

"The new Bunnings Warehouse is a positive development for our region," Cr Dobie said.

"There will be an estimated 50 new jobs as a result of this expansion and represents approximately $16 million worth of investment."

Manager Economic Development and Tourism, Scott Templeman said as well as the 50 extra jobs, the council's economic impact model indicates there would be a further 10 jobs created to help support the direct new jobs at Bunnings.

"We are pleased to provide more employment opportunities in Warwick," Mr Templeman said.

"The new Bunnings Warehouse will help to encourage people in the Southern Downs region to shop locally rather than going to Toowoomba or other cities."

Mr Templeman said that the council's economic development department was working hard to attract new investment and jobs into the local economy.

"The strategic goals of our department are to increase the number of jobs, residents and visitors to the region, and to increase the amount of investment," said Mr Templeman.

Cr Dobie said she was optimistic about the future of investment and employment on the Southern Downs.

"Not only will Bunnings provide new jobs, but we're also excited by the new jobs provided by the Rose City Shopping World expansion and the continued investment by Churches of Christ into aged care."

The new clubhouse being built at Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village is due to be finished by the end of this year and the investment by Churches of Christ represents over $30 million into the region.

The Rose City Shopping World $40 million redevelopment and expansion is expected to be completed later this year and 200 permanent local jobs are expected to be created to meet the demand from shoppers coming to Rose City from throughout the region and northern New South Wales.

"Times are good on the Southern Downs for new jobs," said Mr Templeman.

Topics:  bunnings warwick

