New Warwick campus to re-engage students

Principal Michael Freudigmann with Christian Community Ministeries chief operations officer Terence McCorkell at the old Agnew School, now a part of Warwick Christian College.

WARWICK Christian College has expanded its property portfolio and capability with another campus.

WCC recently bought the former Agnew School on Glengallan Rd, just a few hundred metres from its Slade campus in Horsman Rd.

Principal Michael Freudigmann said the purchase added capacity to the Special Assistance School program.

"SAS schools are designed to help students who have, or are at risk of disengaging or from schooling, successfully reengage with school, TAFE, apprenticeship, traineeship or full-time work,” Mr Freudigmann said.

"At the same time, we work with students to help them develop strategies to uncover and deal with the causes of their disengagement, whether it is social, emotional or academic. We have a team of staff who are specially selected and trained to invest in these talented young men and women.

"At any point in time, approximately 25-40 students will use the campus with individually developed programs that match each students' strengths and weaknesses to help them overcome personal challenges and achieve their goals.

In 2016, their first year being a SAS, Warwick Christian College helped 17 students successfully transition back to mainstream schools in Warwick, Stanthorpe and surrounds.

A further 11 students successfully transitioned to full-time TAFE, traineeships or work.

The new campus has more rooms for one-on-one help and a workshop able to be used for automotive work, a sealed carpark, better recreational spaces for students and is closer to town and other amenities used by students.

The closer proximity to the main campus facilitates the sharing of facilities and specialist staff that are located on the Slade campus and will enable us to expand the program.

We are grateful that the land was made available so close to our Slade campus and that the purchase was quick, straight-forward and painless.

Warwick Christian College invites community interest in developing partnerships to help guide and mentor these young people. Interested groups and businesses should contact the College office on 4661 7554.