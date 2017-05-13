New Warwick exhibition shines light on mental health

DAGS: Ann Fogarty, Corina Amy Graham and Sue Jacobsen look forward to their joint ANCORS exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery.

A NEW exhibition set to grace the walls of the Warwick Art Gallery will showcase the healing power of art itself.

The exhibition, entitled ANCORS, is a collaboration between three talented artists who have found solace, health and inspiration as part of Warwick's Demented Artist Group.

ANCORS is a play on words derived from the names of the three women involved Ann Fogarty, Corina Amy Graham and Sue Jacobsen.

The exhibition will run from June 8-July 9 and has been undertaken to convey to the local community how important art can be as an anchor in the lives of people living with a disability and to draw attention to the need for more community-based art programs.

Mrs Graham said the three artists were working to get as many pieces together as possible for the exhibition.

"My main focus is photo realism,” she said.

"My life is so disjointed it's therapeutic for me to concentrate on something real and tangible.”

Ms Jacobsen said her work could be a little dark.

"I try to give a little beauty to the dark side,”she said.

"The works have an underlying mental health theme.”

Miss Fogarty said she was trying something different for this exhibition.

"My works are based around sting art,” she said.

"No brushes required.”