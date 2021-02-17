New Warwick photographer offers pictures with personality

Mrs Pope's passion begun after she become interested in how photography could create a moment.

A Warwick talent has returned home and is bringing a new passion and business with her to share across the Rose City.

Resident Cormarie Pope spent the last three years as part of a touring motivational band but when the pandemic struck, she was left isolated from family for a year-and-a-half.

Rather than dwell, the time apart inspired to pursue her dream launching photography and social media marketing business MVUI Media Photography and return home.

NEW TALENT: Cormarie Pope has returned to Warwick to share her talent.

Always enjoying photography, Mrs Pope decided to make it a full-time career after realising the power to create unique relationships.

“I love spending time with people and photography reminds me of connection,” she said.

“I enjoy meeting new people, networking, and helping building confidence in people.”

Mrs Pope said she hopes to bring a youth flair to the current market.

While awed by the bevy of local photographers, Mrs Pope was taking on the challenge with a modelling and youth twist.

“In a way I’m better at editing than photography and I want to get into that digital side,” she said.

“Not as much landscapes as photos and portraits featuring more young people.

“While Warwick is a mainly middle aged town with people in their 40s, 50s, 60s I also want people have an affordable option.

Mrs Pope is excited to launch after being separated from loved ones during the pandemic.

She said it was “ridiculous” feeling confident should have a cost.

“Just last week, I met two women who were doing a 16 weeks challenge, trying to get good digitals but couldn’t afford photos at $600,” she said.

“I was able to adjust and be flexible and now I know I’ve connected with them in a way.”

Mrs Pope can be contacted via her Facebook page.