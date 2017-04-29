New Warwick stores unconfirmed

Priceline and Sanity Music say rumoured stores coming to Warwick are not confirmed.

A RECRUITMENT advertisement for staff in Warwick has been withdrawn by Sanity Entertainment.

Sanity was reported to be planning to bring the brand back to the new-look Rose City Shoppingworld as early as July.

A spokeswoman for the music retailer said yesterday the ad had been taken down as the new store was yet to be confirmed.

Now in a temporary location, the existing Amcal Duggan Chemist was reported to be rebranded as a Priceline Pharmacy.

The Daily News contacted a spokeswoman for the brand and was told the Queensland Operations Team had not yet confirmed the store opening.

Supermarket giant Coles is due to reopen in the centre - replacing Bi-Lo - within the next 11 months.

A Coles spokeswoman said the renovation was on track for a March opening of the new store, with about 80 people expected to be employed.

"We expect recruitment to take place later in the year,” she said.