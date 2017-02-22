New Wattles recruit called up for the All Stars

RUGBY LEAGUE: English import Jordan Gale has been drafted into the Toowoomba Rugby League All Stars before he has had a chance to play for his new Australian club, the Wattles Warriors.

Gale has played top level rugby league for Bradford in England and has signed with Wattles for the 2017 season.

He is starting halfback for the TRL All Stars for the clash against the South-West Emus at Clive Berghofer Stadium on Saturday at 6.30pm which means he will play his second game this season against Warwick in Barrett Shield on March 4.

Wattles forward Dale Perkins is on the All Stars bench.

Emus fullback Corey Blades has played for Wattles and is a brilliant attacking player who delights crowds with his attack. Second rower Marc McGrady played for Tenterfield last season but is now with the Valleys club in Toowoomba.

There will be four games played on Saturday, with the men's game supported by under 16s and under 18s games along with a women's match between a south-west indigenous team and the remainder of the Western Mustangs Fillies.

Taegan Inmon (Warwick) and Will Robinson (Goondiwindi) will play in the Mustangs U16 side in a curtain raiser to the All Stars game along with U18 players Corey Rashleigh (Bushrangers) and former Warwick player Zac Stevens in the Emus team to play a Mustangs combination including the Martin-Brown brothers, Coen and Cruise, from Warwick.

Border area player Tom Landers scored three tries in an U20 Mustangs game.