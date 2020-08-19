NEW WAVE: Pandemic gives rise to unique sports

NEXT GEN: Pickleball is just one of many new sports on the rise in Warwick. Picture: contributed

S PORTS: Many sporting seasons were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Warwick clubs promising a fun, active, and socially distant activity are bucking the trend.

Whether driven by virus concerns or wanting to break the boredom by trying something new, Rose City residents have been flocking to the more unique sports on offer.

Southern Downs Pickleball Association secretary Helen O’Brien said even though their club was just over a year old and temporarily shut down during the pandemic, they had already seen a renewed spike in memberships.

“We’ve got about 20 members, and we had a beginners’ workshop the other week from which we got five new members, so we’ll gradually keep building those numbers up.

“Pickleball is an excellent sport for people who are carrying injuries, don’t think of themselves as ‘sporty’, and it’s a rare sport in that people aged from six to 88 can play it and enjoy it.”

Many skills of pickleball are similar to tennis, O’Brien said even new players usually only needed one beginners’ class to get their strokes downpat.

“We play across three courts every week, and we only play in doubles, because singles is highly competitive and we’re not so interested in that,” she said.

“Two of us are qualified coaches in the sport, and we’re holding another beginners’ workshop on October 10, so there’s always room for more players.”

The Southern Downs Pickleball Association holds weekly competitions

If you’d rather try another fun and socially distant sport on for size, Warwick boasts plenty of options.

Check out the list below:

Tennis

The Warwick and District Tennis Association has courts available for hire every day for social matches.

Whether you prefer singles or doubles, you’re sure to remain socially distant while still working up a sweat.

Golf

The Warwick Golf Club has weekly social competitions up and running for its members, as well as other availability for non-members.

Lawn bowls

Warwick is home to a number of lawn bowls clubs, many of which are back up and running. Players have the option to play solo or in teams, and at all levels from social to competitively.

