NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: 10 Warwick opportunities to seize now

BUILDING YOUR FUTURE: Your new career could be just around the corner with these new Warwick jobs.

A NEW year signals time for change, metamorphosis and for many Warwick residents, a new career.

Despite 2020 uncertainty, Australia’s workforce has maintained its momentum into the new year, adding 13,000 jobs in January.

Locally, there’s plenty of businesses looking for fresh faces in 2021:

ABORIGINAL HEALTH WORKER

Carbal Medical Services is a charitable organisation that provides health services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

This Warwick based position offers to chance to develop a genuine desire to Close the Gap in Indigenous health outcomes.

Applicants must have a minimum Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care.

OPERATING PRACTICES MANAGER

Watco WA Rail Pty Ltd is a rail freight operator based in Western Australia looking for someone to join their Warwick team.

The perfect applicant should be able to provide direct supervision for rail safety workers and train crew within their area of responsibility, assist the Southwest Queensland General Manager and more.

Train driving experience, management and communication skills are all essential.

CARPENTER

Looking to take on a trade this year? Warwick-based business McEvoy Industries may have the position for you.

To have a shot at this carpentry role, you must be able to show qualifications or a minimum of 3 years’ experience and preferences will be given to those with their own tools.

An hourly rate will be negotiated on experience for the full time role.

PROJECT LOGISTICS MANAGER

Be a part of the Southern Downs’ history-making wind farm with this Aciona role.

Reporting directly to the project manager, you will provide technical expertise and supervision over the logistics side of the MacIntyre Wind Farm.

This role is a fixed four-year term in line with construction duration.

Applicants must have relevant experience in supply chain management and a business or engineering degree is preferred.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SUPERVISOR

Turn a passion for hospitality into a new career with Rupert’s Bar and Grill.

To be considered, you must deliver superior guest services, have supervisory experience and be prepared to work a floating roster.

EQUESTRIAN CENTRE CO-ORDINATOR

Looking to turn a love of horses into cash? Look no further than this exciting Scots PGC position.

The Equestrian Centre co-ordinator works directly with equestrian program students, performs the day to day administration and housekeeping tasks.

Accurate record keeping and effective communication is key to this part-time role.

Completed applications should be submitted via email to employment@scotspgc.com.au

SECONDARY TEACHER

In other educational roles, a position is also going at Warwick Christian College.

The school is seeking a full-time secondary humanities/ science teacher to commence as soon as possible, or in Term 2.

Graduate teachers are encouraged to apply and applications should be emailed by January 15 to principal@warwickcc.qld.edu.au

TEAM MEMBER

Returning to Warwick with a new service station this year, you could be a part of a brand new Ampol team.

Duties include POS transactions and cash reconciliations, ending each shift accurately and using your retail experience to support the store manager.

MC TRUCK DRIVER

Want to get out more on the road in 2021? QUBE has the position perfect for you.

The company is looking for a long-term Warwick driver and the role is ideal for someone passionate about the efficient operation of prime movers.

Needed requirements are a minimum three years’ experience in driving heavy bulk vehicles and other heavy machinery.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT WORKER

Making a difference could be your career change with this KinCare role.

KinCare is a leading national provider of in-home health and wellbeing support.

This Warwick position is for those who can assist with self-care activities (showering, dressing, grooming and toileting), post-hospital care and incidental domestic tasks.

To be considered you must have a certificate III or IV in aged or disability care or experience in aged care and a current driver’s licence.

