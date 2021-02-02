Menu
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
News

Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Feb 2021 6:55 PM

A newborn baby has died after drowning in a bathtub in a western Sydney house on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house in Shalvey about 12.10pm following reports a baby was non-responsive in the home's bathtub.

The eight-week-old was then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition, but she couldn't be saved.

Police will interview a 35-year-old woman who is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

NCA NewsWire understands the woman is the child's mother.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

