Newest citizens on fateful love affair with Australia

NEW CITIZENS: Couple Po 'Diana Kwan Chau and Yung 'Roy' Sheng Chen with baby Bella Chen at the 2021 citizenship ceremony.

NEW CITIZENS: Couple Po 'Diana Kwan Chau and Yung 'Roy' Sheng Chen with baby Bella Chen at the 2021 citizenship ceremony.

For Stanthorpe’s newest citizens Po ‘Diana’ Kwan Chau and Yung ‘Roy’ Sheng Chen settling in Australia didn’t only open the page for new opportunities but the beginning chapter of a touching love story.

The engaged duo met in 2014 working a Granite Belt mushroom farm.

It was Diana’s first day in Stanthorpe after moving from Hong Kong to find a better life.

“Hong Kong is a cosmopolitan city and so crowded,” she said.

“When my sister moved to Australia for a working holiday I came to Melbourne for a visit.

“I saw so much empty land.

“Why not have a chance to come to a big country and have the opportunity to be employed and have a better lifestyle?”

11 new Southern Downs citizens were welcomed in Stanthorpe at the 2021 ceremony.

Roy who moved from Taiwan in 2013 was after a similar experience and both found a new home in the welcoming arms of Stanthorpe.

“I think all the people here are nice, they are greet everyone,” Diana said.

“In the city everyone is just looking at their phone but so many people here help each other and are happy to share.

“Starting your new life is quite scary but rural country it is good, I think, easier.”

The pair officially celebrated their new citizen status with baby Bella this Australia Day.



“We can call Stanthorpe our second home now,” Diana said.

“Everything started here. We have our work, our citizenship, our family, our first home, our baby.

“It is an important milestones in our lives.”

The Granite Belt community welcomed 11 new citizens from nine different countries in the ceremony.

Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi told the newest residents the day signalled the “beginning of your life as Australian citizens.”