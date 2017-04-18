Newlyweds prove age is no barrier to finding love

WEDDED BLISS: Newlyweds Margaret and Tom Endersby at their wedding ceremony at Abbey of the Roses last Wednesday.

MARGARET Taylor said she was about to give up on love, but the newlywed has now proven you're never too old to find it.

The mother-of-two was in her late 60s when she met the love of her life, Tom Endersby, three years ago.

The couple, now 70 and 81 respectively, got married at Warwick's very own Abbey of the Roses last Wednesday.

"We met online through Country Companions a bit over three years," Mrs Endersby said.

"I guess it was the honesty and openness that attracted me to him.

"I think that's been a big thing for both of us."

The pair had each been married before - Margaret had been divorced and Tom was a widower from his second marriage.

But Mrs Endersby said she had finally found a lasting relationship in that with her new husband.

"I hadn't had a good relationship until I met Tom," she said.

"I was about to give up, but something told me to keep looking.

"Love means everything to me."

Mr Endersby said he proposed just before Christmas and they had found their wedding venue online.

"I asked her to marry me while we were on a river boat cruise in Brisbane," he said.

"We had talked about it and knew that we'd like to do it but she didn't know when I would ask.

"We're from Plainland over near Oakey and found the Abbey just looking around online.

"We decided by the time our whole families were here we may not have been able to afford anything we really wanted so we opted for a small wedding."

Mrs Endersby said despite only having the photographer and celebrant at the wedding, their families had been supportive.

"My kids and Tom's three kids have all been very supportive and they would have been here if they could have been," she said.

The happy couple will celebrate their honeymoon officially when they head to England later in the year.