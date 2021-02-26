Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man who impressed with his leadership of the state’s border lockdown is one of four new top cop appointments.
The man who impressed with his leadership of the state’s border lockdown is one of four new top cop appointments.
Crime

Next big gig for top cop who led border shutdown

by Greg Stolz
26th Feb 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gold Coast's top cop, who has led the police response to Queensland's controversial border closures, has been promoted.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler is one of four new assistant commissioner appointments.

Supt Wheeler has impressed the police hierarchy and State Government with his handling of the Coast's border closures during the pandemic.

He oversaw the closure of multiple border crossings on the southern Gold Coast, the major entry points into Queensland, in two lockouts between March last year and January this year.

 

Mark Wheeler at work at Surfers Paradise police headquarters
Mark Wheeler at work at Surfers Paradise police headquarters

 

In a mammoth logistic operation, more than one million vehicles were processed through the Coast's five border checkpoints, with almost 30,000 people refused entry and 5000-plus ordered into hotel quarantine.

Officers also made several major drug busts while performing checkpoint duty, seizing large quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

It is unclear whether Supt Wheeler will remain on the Gold Coast as part of a possible reshuffle of assistant commissioner roles by Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Veteran former homicide squad chief Brian Wilkins is the current assistant commissioner for the South Eastern police region, which takes in the Gold Coast.

The other new assistant commissioners are Brian Swan (currently Logan district officer),

Katherine Innes (currently acting assistant commissioner, Crime and Intelligence Command) and Brian Connors (currently acting assistant commissioner, Operations Support Command).

 

 

Originally published as Next big gig for top cop who led border shutdown

queensland police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News The State Government and dam operator Sunwater have agreed to pay victims of the 2011 Wivenhoe Dam flood disaster $440 million.

        Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Premium Content Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Crime Commissioner: ‘suite of initiatives’ used to target youth crime

        Flying drones targeting Burnett mice and rats tail grass

        Premium Content Flying drones targeting Burnett mice and rats tail grass

        Rural The fleet of drones have been used to revolutionise spraying

        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory