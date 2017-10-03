Nicholls angered by election delay

UP FOR THE FIGHT: During last week's Stanthorpe visit, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls urged the Premier to stop delaying and call the Queensland State Election.

ELECTION dilly-dallying by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been branded "deplorable” by her opposition number.

With mounting speculation that an election call is imminent, Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls used time on his recent visit to Stanthorpe to urge the Premier to stop dragging her heels.

"I think it's pretty deplorable that the Premier continues to play games with the election date. It's not her election, it's the people of Queensland's election,” Mr Nicholls said.

"We already know that businesses are concerned, they're worried about the uncertainty. Investors are concerned, they're worried about the uncertainty.

"Come clean with the people of Queensland and name the election date now, whether it's mid-November or mid-February, name it now.”

As to whether the LNP is ready for an election - Mr Nicholls had some fighting words for Ms Palaszczuk.

"We're absolutely ready to go,” he said.

"Certainly the people of the Southern Downs deserve better than what we've seen over the last three years.

"They deserve a government that is going to have a good local representative that's going to fight for the things they want to see here.

"Whether it's better roads, better schools, better services and indeed, whether it's fighting for a proper and reliable water supply to see this region grow in the way that it can.

"It (election length) could be 28 days, 35 days, 32 days, 30 days.

"But we're ready and I'm confident that we'll win and I'm very confident with James Lister, in the electorate of Southern Downs, we're in with a fighting chance to retain this seat.”

Mr Lister echoed the LNP leader's comments.

"I've been seven days a week getting around Southern Downs for the last eight months,” he said.

"I've been everywhere I can, I've met as many people as I can and I've knocked on as many doors as I can.

"I feel ready to face an election.”