Nine charged in raids, drugs and property seized

Goondiwindi police with a haul of marijuana uncovered during raids in the area yesterday.

NINE people have been charged after police conducted a series of simultaneous raids in the Goondiwindi area yesterday.

Police from Goondiwindi, Warwick and Toowoomba joined forces to execute nine search warrants based on information gathered over the past few months.

Investigators conducted the raids in an effort to recover items of interest as a result of recent break and enter offences.

Officer in Charge of the Goondiwindi Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Brett Richard stated that the search warrants were part of a larger investigation and that several key items have opened up avenues for further police inquiries which cannot be discussed presently.

"Other items seized as a result of the warrants included one kilogram of cannabis and a quantity of methamphetamine," Detective Richard said.

"We are asking the Goondiwindi community to lock up and look out for your neighbours while police continue their efforts of curbing the spate of recent breaks offences."

All those charged are expected to front court in Goondiwindi in the next few weeks and police say their investigations are continuing.