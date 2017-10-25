News

Nine new Aussies welcomed

Nine of the new Australians who received their certificates at the citizenship ceremony in Warwick this morning.
Nine of the new Australians who received their certificates at the citizenship ceremony in Warwick this morning. Sophie Lester
Sophie Lester
by

NINE of Australia's newest citizens were welcomed in a ceremony in Warwick this morning.

Mayor Tracy Dobie led the ceremony, embracing new Australians from the four corners of the globe.

For some, like Deepak Chand, Australia was a chance at a better life.

"I'm from Fiji and have been in Australia for five years,” Mr Chand said.

"I have a lot of family here and visited for the first time as a tourist in 2003 and just fell in love with it.

"I originally was living in Sydney but I wanted to move away from the city life and I love being so close to nature here in Warwick.

"I teach maths part-time in schools around Warwick - I've found the curriculum is very similar in Australia but it is just a lot more technology-based.”

Topics:  citizenship ceremony southern downs regional council warwick community

Warwick Daily News
Man hit by tractor near Warwick

Man hit by tractor near Warwick

A PATIENT has been transported from a private property with significant injuries.

Accused Warwick arsonist on bail

Warwick Court House

Tenants who lost everything watch on as alleged arsonist faces court

Young volunteers giving girls a hand

BE KIND: Rosemary Easton (centre) spreading the word about Days for Girls with the Assumption College Kindness Crew.

Kindness Crew stepping up for Days for Girls

'This so easily could have been a multiple fatality'

STUCK: A single-vehicle crash on Gatton-Clifton Rd last night ripped a sign from the ground.

Car skids across two lanes of a busy highway outside Warwick.

Local Partners