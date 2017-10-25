Nine new Aussies welcomed

NINE of Australia's newest citizens were welcomed in a ceremony in Warwick this morning.
Mayor Tracy Dobie led the ceremony, embracing new Australians from the four corners of the globe.
For some, like Deepak Chand, Australia was a chance at a better life.
"I'm from Fiji and have been in Australia for five years,” Mr Chand said.
"I have a lot of family here and visited for the first time as a tourist in 2003 and just fell in love with it.
"I originally was living in Sydney but I wanted to move away from the city life and I love being so close to nature here in Warwick.
"I teach maths part-time in schools around Warwick - I've found the curriculum is very similar in Australia but it is just a lot more technology-based.”