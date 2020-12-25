No bail for man accused of torture after dating app meet-up

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing an elderly man his brother met through the dating app Grindr has been refused an application for bail.

Brett Caire, 36, and his brother Charlie Michael Caire, 20, were charged with a raft of offences from an incident at Murray Bridge on February 29 this year.

Previous court appearances revealed Charlie Caire and the elderly man had been communicating using Grindr, a social media app designed for gay, bisexual and transgender people.

He agreed to meet the victim on Adelaide Road at Murray Bridge, and took him to Brett Caire's home. The victim was unaware Brett was home.

With consent, the victim was blindfolded, handcuffed, and had his clothes taken off by Charlie.

Brett Caire entered the room, and Charlie allegedly became aggressive, calling the victim a paedophile who had to pay him $5000 or "there would be consequences".

It was then the alleged offending took place, where various tools such as an electric drill, hatchet, blowtorch, taser and syringe were used to threaten the victim.

The court was told the ordeal ended when the victim was driven to his house to collect bank cards.

The Caire brothers are accused of leaving in the victim's car, and were arrested later that day.

In the District Court on Thursday, Brett Caire pleaded not guilty to all charges, and applied for home detention bail.

Prosecution lawyer Benjamin Sturm said Brett Caire was not an appropriate candidate for bail.

Mr Sturm said although Brett was not the primary offender in orchestrating the incident, his charges were serious.

"At a minimum it involves injecting the complainant with a syringe, which he said contained AIDS, some forceful bodily assaults against the complainant, cutting the skin on the complainant's thigh with a knife, and using a taser on the complainant's back of his head," Mr Sturm said.

Judge Liesl Chapman refused his application for home detention bail.

"In my view, the offending is serious. His role in offending … includes injecting the complainant with a syringe, a number of assaults, cutting the complaint with a knife and using a taser," Ms Chapman said.

"Whether or not he is a prescribed applicant, in my view, the seriousness of that behaviour … he remains a risk to the community."

Brett Caire will go to trial in July, while Charlie Caire will enter pleas and have a dispute of facts hearing in February.

