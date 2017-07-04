No bail for $70,000 ice stash accused

ADJOURNED: The Brisbane pair allegedly discovered with 28g of ice on Friday will be remanded in custody until their next appearance.

THE Brisbane pair who were allegedly caught with $70,000 worth of ice on Friday had their matters adjourned at the Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

Georgina Yiokoumi Yiakoumi, 26, was charged with five offences, including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and driving without a licence.

While Elamir Salah Eddine Elayouby, 30, faces four charges including supplying dangerous drugs and possessing both dangerous drugs and utensils.

The car they were driving was intercepted on Wood St when police allege a search uncovered 28g of methylamphetamine, or ice.

Both will remain in police custody until their next court appearance, which has been scheduled back in Warwick for August 17.