No bail for rape accused as new charges loom

POLICE are expected to lay new charges against a man accused of two counts of rape and several counts of indecent treatment of a minor.

The man, who cannot be identified, is currently in custody and applied for bail through his lawyer at Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

Appearing for the defendant, lawyer William Prizeman argued that, unlike when he had originally applied for bail at a court in Warwick, his client now had a suitable place of residence after his biological father from Brisbane indicated he would be willing to provide a place to stay.

Mr Prizeman told the court the man's father would "essentially keep him under house arrest" and not allow him access to the internet or a mobile phone.

He also raised issues with the strength of the Crown's case against his client, and a possible delay regarding the provision of electronic evidence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said police had multiple investigators combing through electronic records to do with the case, and had potentially identified further victims of indecent treatment outside the Gladstone region.

The Observer understands a further charge of rape relating to an incident in Gladstone is also expected to be laid.

Magistrate Melanie Ho told Sgt Stevens she would not allow that information to impact her decision on the bail application as there was yet to be any formal evidence before the court that charges were to be laid.

But Ms Ho denied the defendant bail on the basis that neither was there formal evidence before the court that his father's house was a suitable place for him to stay.

The case was adjourned to September 18.