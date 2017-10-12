Teenagers accused of 'violent' bashing remain in jail

TWO teenagers charged with a "violent and physical" attack that left a 15-year-old girl fighting for her life in hospital will remain locked up ahead of their trials.

Wilsonton woman Shannon Angela Williams, 18, had her application for bail denied in the Toowoomba Magistrate's Court today, and will be remanded in custody.

Williams and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with grievous bodily harm relating to the violent incident in Warwick on Tuesday about 2am.

Police prosecutor Leea Trewin told the court Williams was not the main instigator of the attack, but police will allege she assisted her co-accused in punching the victim and leaving her in the gutter on Percy St.

The girl remained conscious enough to provide a statement to police soon after, but her health deteriorated hours later and she was rushed to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

"It's alleged that the defendant's co-accused has punched the victim in the face, and continued to punch her continuously in the head," Snr Const Trewin said.

"At that time, it's alleged the defendant has also assaulted and joined in on the attack upon the victim child.

"The facts as alleged show a very violent and physical attack upon a 15-year-old female child."

Snr Const Trewin said witness statements corroborated the victim's account of events to police.

In his submissions, defence solicitor Joe Millican said his client was suffering from depression and anxiety, and that her mental health would deteriorate if remanded in custody.

"She indicates that in the weeks leading up to this, her mental health had deteriorated - she was not sleeping and not eating well and reported hearing voices in her head," he told the court.

Magistrate Robert Walker denied Ms Williams' bail application, saying the weight of evidence against the defendant and the seriousness of the charge were too great to allow her to walk free.

"I must consider the strength of the evidence against the defendant in that regard," he said in his deliberations.

"In my view, there is a strong case against the defendant for her involvement in the violent attack upon the victim."

The 16-year-old co-accused, who appeared behind closed doors in the Toowoomba Children's Court, also had her application for bail denied.

Williams will appear in the Warwick Magistrate's Court on December 19.

The victim's mother said yesterday the family had been left shattered by the incident.