NO BODY, NO PAROLE: 'I'd open the jail cell myself'

NEW LAW: Warwick woman Lyn McMillan (left) has welcomed the No Body, No Parole legislation she hopes will help find her sister, murder victim Gail Lynch.

THE sister of slain Warwick grandmother Gail Lynch says she would open her sibling's convicted killer's jail cell door, if only he would reveal where the remains were buried.

As Lyn McMillan prepares to mark five years since her sister disappeared, allegedly murdered by Ian Phillip Hannaford, the State Government has declared it would introduce the No Body, No Parole law to help victims' families reach closure.

The proposed legislation means those convicted of murder or manslaughter would have a better chance at parole if they revealed the location of the victims bodies.

Mrs McMillan said the fact her sister's body was never found had torn her family apart and exacerbated the suffering.

"Having no body, it divides a family because we can't seem to come together in mourning," she said.

"There is a terrible feeling in the not knowing, and even if this doesn't help my family, it could help others."

Ms Lynch's death in the days after she was last seen on July 3, 2012, was ruled a murder, and Rockville man Hannaford was given a life sentence after being found guilty by a jury in late October, 2015.

He has since lodged an appeal to the charge.

No memorial service or funeral has ever been held for Ms Lynch, which Mrs McMillan said would only happen if, and when, her sister's body was found.

"If he told us today where we could find her body and we could bury her, I would let him out," Mrs McMillan said.

"For him to come out and say this is where she is, this is what was done, I would open the bloody jail cell myself.

"It will never be over until he dies but I will go to the parliament with bells on if it helps get this law passed."

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the legislation would be introduced later this year, and would be modelled on laws in force in South Australia which was focused on prisoners cooperating with police investigations.

The No Body, No Parole law is one of the 91 parole review recommendations detailed under the review and released today.

Walter Sofronoff, QC, in his review, found the law in SA was designed to help "victims' families and to provide a strong incentive for offenders to cooperate with authorities".