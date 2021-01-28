‘No Carona’: Gladstone man’s clear protest against State Gov

Hop's Upholstery owner Hops Slegers made a sign stating "No Carona Camps 4 Gladstone" outside of his Kingdon St business.

A Gladstone man has given the Queensland Government a clear and obvious sign on his stance on the proposed quarantine camp in Calliope.

Hop's Upholstery owner Hops Slegers made a sign stating "No Carona (sic) Camps 4 Gladstone" outside of his Kingdon St business.

Mr Slegers was inspired to create a sign after Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed Homeground Gladstone, a workforce accommodation village in Calliope was being considered as a quarantine facility.

The proposal to use workers camps followed the outbreak of the highly contagious UK strain in Brisbane hotel, The Hotel Grand Chancellor.

"A lot of people were talking about how they didn't think the quarantine camp was safe," Mr Slegers said.

"The sign says it all - they couldn't look after it in Brisbane where all services were available and now they want to put it out in the paddock in the country where there is minimal services especially on the medical side of things."

Mr Slegers said besides not being safe for residents, the quarantine camp would not help Gladstone in regards to its lack of medical services.

"It's not going to be safe for people with illnesses and diseases since we have less services."

Mr Slegers said the misspelling of the sign was a test to the community as to whether they took away the key message or cared more about the spelling.

"We changed one letter to see what response we would get," he said.

Homeground Gladstone remote accommodation at Calliope.

"Of course we've got a lot response, some people were more worried about the spelling than the message itself."

Mr Slegers said the majority of residents agreed with his stance on the proposed camp.

"Out of the people, there has only been one that said the sign was stupid," he said.

"If we don't say anything, the powers that be will make up their minds anyway.

"Let's say something, if people disagree that's all good, at least let the powers know what you want or don't want.

"People in Gladstone need to get up and start saying something."