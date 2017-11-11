Menu
No cash splash in safe seat

LNP Candidate James Lister insists the Southern Downs is no longer a safe seat as long time member Lawrence Springborg departs.
LNP Candidate James Lister insists the Southern Downs is no longer a safe seat as long time member Lawrence Springborg departs. Contributed
Sophie Lester
by

A COMMON notion come election time is if a seat isn't marginal, it is bound to miss out on government spending promises.

In the 2015 state election, incumbent Lawrence Springborg won with 62.79 per cent of the vote, making the Southern Downs the strongest LNP territory after Surfers Paradise.

On the Daily News Facebook page, Darrin Wilkins said: "if it was a marginal electorate both sides would be throwing the cash at you”.

While safety upgrades for the Accommodation Creek and Eight Mile intersection gained bipartisan support, Labor candidate Joel Richters questioned why these upgrades were yet to get off the ground.

One Nation candidate Josh Coyne said a more marginal seat would have a better chance at securing State Government funding.

"I think generally overall that when a seat's very safe (the government) generally don't have to spend money in it.”

"That's one of the problems ... they don't spend money because they don't have to and that's quite disappointing that they do very little.

"If it does go to One Nation or another party we will have to work hard to keep it, the seat will be watched and it will make government work harder to keep the seat.

"We want the $5.4billion they want to spend in Brisbane and spread it out around to regional places like the Southern Downs.”

But LNP candidate James Lister rejected the idea he would be a shoo-in for the seat.

"Lawrence Springborg has been a well-respected member for a long time and as a newcomer with LNP endorsement it's up to me to prove that I am worthy of the job,” Mr Lister said.

Topics:  auspol southern downs state election warwick votes

