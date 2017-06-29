20°
No change is 'justice for residents'

Sophie Lester
| 29th Jun 2017 10:02 AM
READY, SET, NO: Southern Downs Regional Council will not go ahead with a proposed overlay at Carnell Raceway, that would limit future residential activity to reduce conflict between residents and the car club.
RESIDENTS surrounding Stanthorpe's Carnell Raceway said justice had been served after councillors resolved not to go ahead with planning amendments.

The planning scheme change were design to reduce potential conflict between residents and future residential uses and would have imposed noise attenuation measures on homeowners.

The proposed overlay would have also restricted both the subdivision of land and the use of land with the overlay area for a range of uses.

Yesterday, councillors voted not to proceed with the amendments to the planning scheme or change zoning around the race track.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said community feedback to the council had indicated residents did not want to be subject to the parameters of a new overlay.

"The decision made by Council today reflects the communication we've received from the community impacted by Carnell Raceway,” Cr Dobie said.

Helen Gibson, who lives on Whiskey Gully Rd near Carnell Raceway, said the decision was a big win for neighbouring residents.

"I would like to publicly thank the majority of councillors for supporting this decision today, particularly Cameron Gow and Vic Pennisi,” Mrs Gibson said.

"It's a huge difference to the people who would have been negatively impacted changes.

"We don't have a problem with the car club, we just don't agree with the retrospective planning the council wanted to do.

"Justice has been served today.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  carnell raceway motor racing planning southern downs regional council stanthorpe community

