No charges laid after fatal highway crash

A CORONER is to determine why a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash near Warwick crossed into a lane of oncoming traffic.

A 50-year-old Gold Coast woman was trapped in her car after colliding head-on with an LPG gas tanker on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale just after midday on Saturday.

The woman, who was travelling west, was rushed to Warwick Hospital but died a short time later having suffered severe bleeding from the crash.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said dash cam footage had been submitted to investigators following a police callout for witnesses.

"No charges have been laid at this point,” Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"The woman who is deceased appears to be the one who crossed over to the other side of the road so no charges can be made.

"It will be up to the coroner to determine why her vehicle crossed into the other lane.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said the highways around Warwick were known trouble spots for crashes.

Twenty-nine people were killed on the Cunningham Hwy between 2001 and 2016.

"Warwick is in a fatigue zone at the crossroads of a few highways,” he said.

"So fatal accidents do happen but thankfully not often.

"We just reiterate our message to all drivers to drive safely, remember the road rules and avoid distraction.”