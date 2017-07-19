No chill for amazing tree jumpers

WHAT chill?

That's the question daring residents asked as they braved through the frosty winter air, giving their beloved trees a helping hand to stay warm this morning.

Greg Reynolds and Del Hansen of the Warwick Credit Union continuing to work on their tree. Sean Teuma

As Jumpers and Jazz fever sweeps through town, residents took the level up a notch to deck Palmerin St out in colourful and exuberant tree jumpers.

People continued to work on their trees throughout the morning, eagerly anticipating the finished results of their masterpieces.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service Community Care all pitching in to decorate a tree. Sean Teuma

Stay tuned throughout the day as more photos roll in of Warwick's spectacular tree designing skills.