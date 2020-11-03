‘NO CHOICE’: Mayor stresses need for saleyard revamp

FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS: Cr Pennisi said the upgrades would ensure the iconic sales remained for youngsters like Brax Ford.

FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS: Cr Pennisi said the upgrades would ensure the iconic sales remained for youngsters like Brax Ford.

MAYOR Vic Pennisi says the Southern Downs Regional Council has “no choice” but to extensively revamp the Warwick Saleyards, as he reaches out to the community ahead of the next step.

It comes as councillors examine recommendations made by the saleyards advisory committee using their extensive business case.

The most recent council meeting revealed the advisory committee concluded a new site was the preferred option for future development, which included introducing state-of-the-art facilities.

Another full report is expected to be presented to the council in December, where councillors will make a formal decision.

Cr Pennisi said councillors would be guided by the community, the business case and the saleyard masterplan.

“The current saleyards are reaching the end of their operational life without a significant investment. Our operations are not as efficient as other facilities in the broader region and we don’t make use of the modern practices and technology that is available to drive greater efficiency and benefits for the region,” he said.

“The masterplan and business case are several platforms to base our decision making on and they highlight crucial issues which we have no choice but to address.

“The Warwick Saleyards have been a major pillar in the identity of the Southern Downs for nearly 60 years and we need to ensure our region has a quality and progressive facility which meets animal welfare requirements and industry best practice standards. These saleyards are iconic to the Southern Downs.”

Cr Pennisi also took the time to erase the rumour of selling or leasing the yards.

“They will remain a council-owned asset, managed and maintained by council for the community until the community tells us otherwise,” he said.

“The future of the saleyards is a significant and strategic decision and we will consider all the options in consultation with the community and livestock industry.

“In reviewing the future of the saleyards, we will consider the facility’s viability and sustainability, animal welfare, environmental issues, industry standards, biosecurity, traffic management, information technology and workplace health and safety.”

To have your say, complete the council survey here.

Hard copies are also available at council administration buildings and the saleyards.

The survey closes at midnight Wednesday November 18.