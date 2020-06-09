No crowds at Qld NRL, AFL games despite no new cases

CROWDS will not return to NRL and AFL in Queensland this weekend as the State Government continues to assess COVID-safe plans from the codes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today said a range of factors would have to be taken into account, with Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young currently looking at plans.

"We have to be measured and responsible," she said.

"Once (Dr Young) ticks off those plans, she will get back to those organisations and we will be able to make some public announcements.

"Seating will have to be taken into account. Hand hygiene of course. And they will have to look at how they would separate different areas."

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed crowds would not be returning to either the AFL or NRL this weekend.

"We want to see some crowds supporting their local football matches, but also the future netball matches, sporting matches right across the board," she said.

"We also want to see more families cheer on their children when they play community sport."

Suncorp Stadium will remain empty this weekend. Picture: Getty



When asked how people she believed could be allowed to be seated at the Gabba and Metricon Stadium, Ms Palaszczuk said it depended on the "health response".

"Can I say I'm very encouraged we're on zero (new cases) today," she said.

"Hopefully it means at the end of this month we will be able to open up more things."

From July 10, when stage three of the Government's roadmap kicks in, gathering of up to 100 people will be permitted at community sports.



Queensland's total number of infections now sits at 1,062 with 224,050 tests carried out and 1,051 recovered.

Six people have died.

More than 2,000 tests were carried out over the last day.

The Premier thanked Queensland for their response but said it is a crucial time after 30,000 people attended the Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.

"Once again that is excellent news for Queensland and I always want to congratulate Queenslanders for doing this great job because we all have to be in this together," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Can I say to the people who did attend (the protest), they need to very closely monitor their health and if they have any symptoms whatsoever they need to stay at home and get tested."

The Premier also commented on tourism in Queensland saying some regions have already benefitted.

"Because of our good health response we are able to focus on an economic response," she said.

"We really want people to get behind our local regions as much as possible…I hear that bookings are going really well and I hear that some operators are having between 200 and 400 per cent increases in bookings."